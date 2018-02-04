ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pink performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)</span></div>
Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he's following Leslie Odom Jr. and P!nk in musical performances.

Odom sang "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Communication program.

P!nk sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" as she battled the flu. It wasn't clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn't one on the field.

"My chance has finally come," she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Following her performance, several celebrities and fellow musicians took to Twitter to congratulate her for a job well done.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuper bowl 52Super Bowlnational anthemmusic newsu.s. & worldsports
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News