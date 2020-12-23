pixar

Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad lend voices to Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney+

By Janet Davies
CHICAGO -- Tina Fey, Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad all lend their voices to characters in the new Pixar movie "Soul," streaming on Disney+ starting on Christmas.

Jamie Foxx plays a band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play the best jazz club in town. A tragic accident takes him to where new souls get their personalities. Determined to return to his new life, he teams up with a precocious, difficult soul named 22, voiced by Fey.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx opens up about role in 'Soul' as Pixar's first Black lead

"I thought about the fact that 22, all her behavior comes from the fact that she's kind of scared to live, or to get hurt, or to mess up, and I think that's really a really common and believable human trait," Fey reflected. "And so I think that she's just lashing out in a way that I remember doing."

The teacher's mother is voiced by Rashad. "Soul" is the actress's first animated character.

"It was fun, and I didn't feel it was quite so different from things I do normally except that you couldn't see me, so I had to embody everything and just put it in the voice," she said.

Bassett is tapped to give voice to a jazz star.

"I think of some of the wonderful female jazz performers that I've had the opportunity to just sit in small clubs and see their brilliance, and that was Betty Carter and Dorothy Donegan, and they were absolutely amazing," she said. "And super nice people to get an opportunity to meet."

ABC7 Chicago asked them what word they would use to describe the movie that's not the title word.

"Wondrous," Bassett said.

"Deep," said Rashad.

"Human," answered Fey.

"Soul" begins streaming on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmoviepixaractordisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
PIXAR
Questlove on 'Soul': It 'couldn't have come at a better time'
Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+
Inside the tailor that sewed up inspiration for Pixar's 'Soul'
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot in neck outside NYC deli
5 dead in crash that split vehicle in half
NYC's most popular baby names in 2019
Griswold house brings 'Christmas Vacation' to life in South Jersey
Woman with rare Nutcracker Syndrome donates kidney to stranger
Will Smith helps Chinatown complete Phase 1 of streetlight initiative
NYC health care worker suffers 'significant allergic reaction' to vaccine
Show More
Review: 'Wonder Woman 1984' streaming on Christmas
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into icy pond
Andrew Yang takes step toward NYC mayoral run
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
More TOP STORIES News