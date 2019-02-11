GRAMMY AWARD

Pink's kids give her aluminum foil award after she doesn't win Grammy

Pink's kids give her homemade Grammy. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2019. (AP Photo / Instagram)

PHILADELPHIA --
Pink may not have won a Grammy, but she still ended up being a winner at home.

The singer from Doylestown, Pennsylvania was nominated for one 2019 Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Beautiful Trauma.' That award went to Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener.'

She tweeted her reaction, "I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I'm always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."



Pink later posted on her Instagram page, her children presenting her with a "Grammy" made out of aluminum foil.


She captioned the photo, "Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award."

Pink has won three real Grammy Awards in her career.

Pink receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 5, 2019.

