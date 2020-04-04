Coronavirus

Pink's coronavirus diagnosis prompts $1M donation to relief efforts; singer says she's recovered

File Photo: Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer P!nk revealed Friday night that she has recovered from coronavirus and is donating $1 million to relief efforts.

According to P!nk's Twitter account, she and her son began showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She tested positive and spent the last couple of weeks sheltering at home.



"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund in Philadelphia," she said in a tweet.

P!nk said the donation would be in her mother's name, as she worked at the hospital for 18 years.



"You are our heroes," she went on to say.

She is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, according to the tweet.

P!nk said she and her son have since tested negative for the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nurse travels from Pennsylvania to NYC to fight COVID-19
About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
FDNY and NYPD sound off with siren serenade for Hospital workers
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News