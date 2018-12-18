Potter parody and more: Family-friendly events to check out in NYC this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Assessment of People with Autism Across the Lifespan' workshop
On Thursday, join Dr. Charles Yurkewicz, supervisor of psychological assessments at the YAI Center for Specialty Therapy. He will discuss the assessment of people with autism throughout their lifetimes.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: YAI Manhattan, 460 W. 34th St., Floor 11.
Price: Free
'Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic'
Also on Thursday, enjoy a Harry Potter parody play. Watch as Wayne the wizard and pals sit things out as the popular guy and his crew have all the fun battling evil.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - Stage 5, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $27-$47
'The Magic Flute'
Saturday, head to the Met for a 100-minute, family-friendly performance of "The Magic Flute," which follows the adventures of Prince Tamino as he sets out to save Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night. Your ticket includes a glass of champagne. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $80
'Gazillion Bubble Show'
Start your weekend off on Friday with a laser-light show and bubble-blowing bonanza, courtesy of the Yang Family. They have received 16 Guinness World Records for their remarkable bubble art and have been featured on a number of TV shows.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - Stage 2, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $39 (other ticket options are available)
Trapeze class
Soar to new heights, literally, with an indoor flying trapeze class for one or two. Learn essentials like the knee hang and back flip. This deal gets you up to 24 percent off the regular price.
Where: Trapeze School New York, 630 Flushing Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant
Price: $60 (20 percent discount for one); $114 (24 percent off for two)
