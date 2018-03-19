ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

President George H.W. Bush steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston

EMBED </>More Videos

POTUS AT THE RODEO: The 41st president of the United States joined a sold-out crowd to welcome Garth Brooks back to the stage at RodeoHouston on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston: former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.

NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.

Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

PHOTOS: George H.W.Bush rocks RodeoHouston

On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.

Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeogeorge h.w. bushgarth brooksTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News