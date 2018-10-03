ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Preview: Neil Armstrong collection hitting the auction block

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Admirers of Neil Armstrong and lovers of space exploration could actually own a flag that went to the moon on the Apollo mission or even a letter the famous astronaut wrote as a child to the Easter bunny.

Armstrong died in 2012, and now, his sons are selling a collection of memorabilia to benefit various charities. Heritage Auctions previewed the items, which hit the auction block next month.

Anybody can bid on keepsakes belonging to Armstrong, just as the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 approaches.

The items include one of his Gemini jumpsuits and many medallions. Armstrong's son Mark says he learned more about his father preserving this history, especially from the small mementos he carried into space -- including a 14-carat gold pendant with diamonds that Armstrong gave his wife Janet.

The oldest piece from the collection is a piece of wood from the Wright Brothers propeller on Kitty Hawk. The foundation gave it to Armstrong, which he carried on the moon.

There's also a letter from President Ronald Reagan for the Challenger investigation.

About 20 astronauts have sold their keepsakes here, but this collection is considered the Holy Grail. From the lunar lander items to Armstrong's straight-A third grade report card, there is a lifetime of excellence and even a slice of childhood innocence in the form of a letter to the Easter bunny.

The auction coincides with the release of the film "First man." The preview in New York is free, and the auction will be held November 1 and 2. For more information, visit Heritage Auctions.

