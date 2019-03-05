Arts & Entertainment

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

Christopher Alan Pallies, better known by his wrestling name King Kong Bundy, died March 4, 2019, at age 61.

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : "Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family." The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom "Married...with Children."

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseywrestlingobituaryus worldwwewrestlemania
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-alarm fire burns through 2 homes in the Bronx
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
2 other shootings may be in retailiation to LI IHOP shooting
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Show More
Vigil held for bicyclist fatally struck by tanker truck in Brooklyn
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Police track down car theft suspect by following footprints in snow
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
More TOP STORIES News