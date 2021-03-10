Queen Latifah gets first dose of COVID vaccine in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10396512" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The couple described painful palace discussions about the color of their son's skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark is using star power to try to help convince residents the vaccines are safe.Newark native Queen Latifah got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center.She was welcomed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo."Queen Latifah is a native of Essex County and a legend in Hollywood. People look up to Queen Latifah and all that she has accomplished professionally. By partnering with her, we are hoping to demonstrate to residents in our urban areas how safe getting the vaccination is," DiVincenzo said. "Our efforts will only be successful if at least 70 percent of the population receives the vaccination and herd immunity is developed," he added.Other members of the cast and crew of her new show "The Equalizer" also got vaccinated.