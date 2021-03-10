Queen Latifah gets first dose of COVID vaccine in Newark

Newark native Queen Latifah got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center.
She was welcomed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.
"Queen Latifah is a native of Essex County and a legend in Hollywood. People look up to Queen Latifah and all that she has accomplished professionally. By partnering with her, we are hoping to demonstrate to residents in our urban areas how safe getting the vaccination is," DiVincenzo said. "Our efforts will only be successful if at least 70 percent of the population receives the vaccination and herd immunity is developed," he added.
Other members of the cast and crew of her new show "The Equalizer" also got vaccinated.
MORE NEWS: Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question