Rachael Ray, husband and dog all OK after fire tears through New York home

Video showed the flames tearing through the home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.
The celebrity chef's spokesperson released a statement saying, "Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know."
Ray later tweeted: "Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog... we're all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we've lost."
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Ray had been producing her show from her home since the pandemic began.