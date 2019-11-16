Arts & Entertainment

The Radio City Rockettes preview this years Christmas Spectacular Show in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A few of The Radio City Rockettes stopped by the Eyewitness News Studio to give a preview of this year's Christmas Spectacular Show, and to give a formal Rockette dancing lesson to Meteorologist Amy Freeze and Anchors Toni Yates and Mike Marza.

"Spectators can expect to see traditional numbers like the parade of the wooden soldiers but also special immersive digital projections, and a special curtain reveal that will excite and surprise audience members," said Rockette, Heather Langham.

The Christmas Spectacular show has been dazzling audiences since 1933, bringing to the stage the magic of the holiday season.

The show will be running until January 5th.

You can purchase tickets at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

