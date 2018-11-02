MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --The "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" is unleashing new groundbreaking technology in this year's show, the first of its kind for a theater performance.
Intel mini drones -- 100 of them -- will create a magical holiday light show in the brand-new finale scene.
"Christmas Lights" uses choreographed movements to produce holiday-themed silhouettes over the Great Stage of Radio City.
The finale joins several of the production's beloved numbers, which will showcase new, state-of-the-art digital projections from Obscura Digital to combine next-level technology with awe-inspiring artistry.
The "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" will run from November 9 through January 1, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall.
