ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery

EMBED </>More Videos

Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Atlanta police say rapper Bow Wow has been arrested following a fight with a woman.

Officer Jarius Daugherty said in an email that the rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday.

Police were called to an address in Midtown Atlanta around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, a woman named Leslie Holden told them she'd been assaulted by Moss. Officers also spoke with Moss, who said Holden assaulted him.

Police say both Moss and Holden had "visible minor injuries." Officers couldn't tell who was the primary aggressor, so both were charged with battery.

Police say both were being processed and would be taken to the Fulton County jail. It wasn't clear if either had an attorney who could comment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperarrestbatteryu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
'Miss Bala' Review: Worth watching Super Bowl weekend?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Massive fire spreads to several buildings in Bayonne, NJ
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia
NJ law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Expect higher fares for taxis, Ubers in NYC
VA governor says he is not in racist photo, will not resign
Show More
Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
More News