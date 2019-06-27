Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids, releasing exclusive hat line in August

Meek Mill is getting into the sports apparel business.

The Philadelphia rapper is investing in Lids which is the largest retail seller of hats in North America.

"I've always been a fan of Lids - growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best," Mill said in a statement Wednesday. "It's amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we're looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.

In addition to serving as the brand's co-owner, Mill plans to launch an exclusive hat line in August and serve as a creative strategist for the company.

"The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill. He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek's first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together" said Tom Ripley, Lids Chief Executive Officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbusinessmeek millphilly newsu.s. & worldshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in NYC deli
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
AccuWeather: Summer heat is here to stay
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
NYPD: Man attacks elderly woman, steals her necklace in Brooklyn
Show More
Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
Democrats clash in 2020's opening debate, aiming at Trump
Suspected fake fire inspector scamming businesses in NJ
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
More TOP STORIES News