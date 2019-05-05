Rapper Offset charged after shattering fan's phone

Rapper Offset is now facing a felony charge for allegedly knocking a teenager's phone to the ground.The teen spotted the Migos star inside a Georgia Target store.Offset is famously married to fellow rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to their daughter in 2018.Junior Gibbons says he started taking a video of the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, to show his friends.The video shows the rapper walking up to the teen and raising his hand.Gibbons says the phone was slapped out of his hand, causing the screen to shatter.Offset left and is now wanted by police."I don't think he should go to jail or anything. I'd rather him buy me a new phone to be honest," said Gibbons.Offset is charged with felony damage to property.----------