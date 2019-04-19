Arts & Entertainment

Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice loses immigration appeal

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband Joe Giudice has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy

NEWARK, New Jersey -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband Joe Giudice has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy.

His attorneys said Thursday they are "extremely disappointed" by the Board of Immigration's decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud.

Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015.

Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.

