Arts & Entertainment

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

1 / 18

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Click here for the full list of SAG Award nominees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessag awardsred carpet fashionmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
Woman dragged into alley, raped in Queens
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits Africa
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
LI district plagued by health concerns to relocate students
Man arrested, female gunman still sought in NYC shooting
Show More
Here are the snowfall totals for NYC area
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Sunday
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
73-year-old man punched in random attack in Brooklyn
Body of Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Afghanistan returns home
More TOP STORIES News