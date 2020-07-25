Arts & Entertainment

Regis Philbin, legendary ABC TV host, dies at 88

NEW YORK -- Regis Philbin, the media personality who spent decades hosting talk and game shows, has died, his family confirmed. He was 88.

Philbin is best known for his ABC morning talk show, "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which later became "Live with Regis and Kelly" once Kelly Ripa took over the co-hosting spot in 2001. He left in 2011 after the show's 24th season.

He also hosted the game shows "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," "Million Dollar Password" and the first season of "America's Got Talent."

Philbin was a fixture of American broadcasting for decades. He got his start in the 1960s as a regular sidekick for host Joey Bishop. He then worked in Los Angeles at KABC-TV during the 1970s, both as an entertainment reporter and as the host of "A.M. Los Angeles."

But New York City beckoned and Philbin took his talk show skills to his hometown. The show went national in 1988 with his co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford.

The three-time Emmy Award winner was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008. The broadcasting legend was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

In recent years, Philbin has dealt with some major health issues. He underwent triple bypass surgery in 2007 and a hip replacement in 2009.



His family released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
