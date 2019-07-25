Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars Land: Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland just made it easier for space travelers to book a table at the popular Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Oga's Cantina has now been added to Disneyland's app-based reservation system.

RELATED: You can now drink at the Star Wars cantina where the world met Han Solo

Park-goers can also book a table online at disneyland.com/cantina.

Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytouristfooddisneylandrestaurantstar wars landtourism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Epstein hospitalized after possible suicide attempt in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Show More
Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in NYC robbery
Woman, 77, rescued after falling into cesspool at LI home
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More TOP STORIES News