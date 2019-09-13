Arts & Entertainment

Milla Jovovich's 'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash that resulted in arm amputation

A stuntwoman is suing the producers of the film "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" after a horrific on-set accident in 2015 that resulted in the amputation of her left arm.

Olivia Jackson said she was performing a motorcycle maneuver during filming when she struck a camera that was not raised in time. She was acting as Milla Jovovich's stunt double at the time.

Jackson was placed in a medically induced coma in the aftermath of the incident. Following her release from the hospital, Jackson posted photos of her recovery process on Instagram.

She contends that the movie's producers misled her by saying their insurance would cover any on-set injuries.

According to Jackson, she later learned the producers had no liability insurance and she only received $33,000.

The producers have not commented on the lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviemovie newsmotorcycle accidentstuntmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brick used to smash police cruiser windshield in Queens
1 dead, 2 hurt when car slams into tree, bursts into flames on LI
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Immigrant aides who asked for full pay threatened with deportation
Exclusive reunion: Officer pulls fellow officer from burning car
Show More
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Celebrating Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams
3 alleged MS-13 members charged in murder of teen found in NYC park
Man rescued after 3 days stuck along NY riverbank following fall
Police warn about new scam targeting elderly residents on LI
More TOP STORIES News