Residents complain after plans to place 'Friends' couch replica on West Village sidewalk

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic 'Friends' couch might not be there after all at the Friends' 25th-anniversary pop-up later this month.
Some residents complained after Warner Brothers announced plans to temporarily place a replica of the couch on a sidewalk in the West Village outside of a building used in the show.
Some said they would welcome it, while others said the couch would attract even more crowds to the already crowded residential area.
