ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Richard Jenkins 'honored' to be nominated for Oscar for 2nd time in career

EMBED </>More Videos

As the final touches are being made for Sunday's Oscars, actor Richard Jenkins is basking in the Oscar spotlight for the second time in his career.

By
LOS ANGELES --
As the final touches are being made for Sunday's Oscars, actor Richard Jenkins is basking in the Oscar spotlight for the second time in his career. He's nominated for his supporting role in "The Shape of Water."

Almost a decade ago, Jenkins wowed Oscar voters with a nomination for another movie.

Jenkins' performance in "The Visitor" sent him to the Oscars in 2009. Sean Penn would win that year for "Milk," but Jenkins' star would continue to rise with his roles remaining varied.

There's his comedic work in "Step Brothers," as a husband and father in "The Hollars" and as Senator Richard Russell in "LBJ."

At 70, Jenkins is, in a word, grateful for the career he's had.

"Yeah, especially at my age. You start to look back on your life and see how things happened, and you realize that luck has a big part in it. Luck is big," he said.

So is his talent. Oscar voters have selected him as one of the five best supporting Oscar nominees this year.

"I forgot I was in it when I watched it, I did! And all of a sudden, I popped up and I went, 'Oh, jeez.' I got lost in that movie. I've seen it seven times and it... I just... I love this film," Jenkins added.

Jenkins does not take his good fortune for granted.

"The last time I was nominated, I was complaining about something. My wife said, 'Look, stop complaining, if you're going to do this, enjoy it. If not, don't do it, but I can't believe you'd complain about it,' and she's right," Jenkins recalled. "It's an honor, and it's fantastic."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsaward showscelebritymovie newsactor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News