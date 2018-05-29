SANDUSKY, Ohio --Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday.
Millennium Force, one of the park's tallest roller coasters towers at over 308 feet.
A spokesman for Cedar Point, in Sandusky, said the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.
Yes you may! I am still here and it’s been over an hour and it still hasn’t moved. Other rides are down as well. I also took this video. pic.twitter.com/EiWVpsBL39— sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018
Crews worked to restore power to a portion of the park to get riders back down to safety.
Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018
We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience!— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018
