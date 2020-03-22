Coronavirus

Pop superstar Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support "on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities - helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities - those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic," CLF's executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisaster reliefcoronavirusrihannau.s. & worlddonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
All New Jersey residents must stay home to slow coronavirus spread
NYC reports 60 deaths related to COVID-19; over 8,000 positive cases
Coronavirus-related staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in NY area
NJ residents ordered to stay at home; nonessential businesses to close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ residents ordered to stay at home; nonessential businesses to close
Coronavirus-related staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in NY area
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
NYC reports 60 deaths related to COVID-19; over 8,000 positive cases
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in NY, NJ, CT?
New rapid COVID-19 test to be rolled out by March 30th
Show More
New York reviewing sites for more hospital beds, Gov. Cuomo says
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News