Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore talk season 2, hole-in-one on 'Holey Moley'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Holey Moley" is back this week with a very exciting moment, the season's first hole-in-one!

"We just absolutely lose it anytime there's a hole-in-one on our show," said Joe Tessitore, play-by-play analyst.

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle returns as color commentator alongside Tessitore. The duo said it feels great to be back for season 2.

"We said let's keep the stuff that we love, shake the stuff that we didn't, and heighten the stuff that really worked, and that's what we did," Riggle said.

This week a former professional golfer is teeing up against a scrapbooking queen. A garbologist is facing off against a professional dancer, and a model and revenge-seeking husband from season one show off their diving skills.

We'll see them show off their skills on a new hole called "Diving Range" to guest judges Olympic diver Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg.

"If you want to see Steve Guttenberg lose his mind, tonight's the night," Riggle joked. "It's going to be something special to behold."

The "Thunder from Down Under" will also make an appearance.

The course is bigger and zanier and the prize is a whopping $250,000 at the end of the season.



Don't miss tonight's all-new "Holey Moley" at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
