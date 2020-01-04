Arts & Entertainment

Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard

Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida.

Now, Stewart and his oldest son, Sean, are facing a court appearance on charges of simple battery.

According to a report by Palm Beach police, the altercation happened late Tuesday at the Breakers resort.

The security guard said the Stewarts were with a group of people who became irate after they were denied entry to a children's event.

The guard said the younger Stewart shoved him backward and the elder Stewart punched him in the ribs.

Police said two witnesses and surveillance camera footage back up the story.

Both Stewarts are set to appear in court on February 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaentertainmentmusic newssecuritybattery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea
3 adults, 2 children struck by car outside NJ supermarket
Investigator with New York police dies of 9/11-related cancer
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle
Show More
Woman says NJ Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Burger King employee accused of pulling gun on customer
High-ranking NYC school official appears on child sex crime charge
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff into ocean in California
PD: Carjacker drove wrong-way on highway, linked to 3 robberies
More TOP STORIES News