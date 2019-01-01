ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rose Parade 2019: Small fire erupts on float as procession makes its way through Pasadena

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

PASADENA, Calif. --
A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

According to the city of Pasadena's official Twitter account, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was being towed, according to the tweet. No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available.
