One of the 2019 #RoseParade floats is experiencing technical difficulties at Orange Grove and Colorado. Thank you for patience and cooperation with law enforcement! — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) January 1, 2019

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.According to the city of Pasadena's official Twitter account, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street.The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was being towed, according to the tweet. No injuries were immediately reported.