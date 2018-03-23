ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Roseanne Barr on racist Valerie Jarrett tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In Roseanne Barr's first TV interview since her ABC sitcom was canceled for a racist tweet, the comedian apologized for her "ill-worded" post and insisted she is not a bigot.

During her hour-long interview on Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel show Thursday, Barr lamented the damage done to her by her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

"It cost me everything," Barr said. "I wish I worded it better."

Hannity repeatedly urged Barr to apologize to Jarrett on air. The comedian eventually did, saying that she was sorry for the poorly worded tweet. She said she would tell Jarrett, "I'm sorry that you feel harm and hurt, I never meant that. I never meant to hurt anybody."

She repeated her assertion that she did not know Jarrett was black when she likened Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor.

Barr repeatedly said Thursday that her tweet was meant to address U.S.-Middle Eastern policy and had no racial overtones. She said she was stunned by the negative reaction to the tweet, which Hannity noted was nearly universal.

"I am a creative genius, and this is not a good feeling for an artist to be treated this way, and it's not a good feeling for a citizen, either."

Despite apologizing at times, Barr also said she felt the tweet was being mischaracterized and she indicated she felt like she had apologized enough for her actions.

"I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense," she said early in the interview. At another point, just before addressing Jarrett directly, Barr said, "I already have said I'm sorry for two months."
Barr, a supporter of President Donald Trump, brought him briefly into the conversation.

"I'm not a racist and the people who voted for Trump, they're not racist either, and Trump isn't a racist, sorry. We just have a different opinion," she said.

She said she could have fought ABC over her firing, but that she walked away from the hit reboot because she didn't want anybody to lose their jobs. She said her contract was supposed to allow her to correct any misstatements she made within 24 hours, but she wasn't given the opportunity.

The new version of "Roseanne" was an instant smash for ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co., and was counted on to lead the network's fortunes next season.

Its debut episode last March was seen by more than 25 million people with delayed viewing counted in, numbers that are increasingly rare in network television.

ABC has announced that it will produce a "Roseanne" spinoff called "The Conners" that features John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth
2018 Central Park Film Festival: Great New York City films and filmmakers
A photographer looks at 'Generation Wealth'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in Queens nurse murder could be serial killer
Woman's body found in New Rochelle driveway
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
Show More
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
More News