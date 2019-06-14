ABC premieres

Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on ABC's summer drama 'Grand Hotel'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- A family-run hotel is the setting of the new upstairs-downstairs drama series on ABC.

Grand Hotel centers on the events at the Riveria Grand Hotel in Miami Beach and the Mendoza family.

It's owned by Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bichir) and his second wife Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez). The blending of their families is a bit complicated.

"I was his first wife's best friend for many years and she was like a sister to me, but then she passed away, and then Gigi gets involved with Santiago Mendoza and the incredible love within the family becomes incredible hate, because they feel like I got involved with Daddy and the first wife was my best friend, you know?" Sanchez said.

The drama starts right away when a chef with a secret goes missing.



"To keep people entertained, you have to shock them every week," Sanchez said. "and that's what we do."

The series is produced by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and based on hit Spanish series Gran Hotel.

"We have this incredible group of people and to be able to have the head of it all, which is Eva, be respectful, loving, intelligent, and an incredibly creative mind behind us and supporting us was everything," Sanchez said.

"Grand Hotel" premieres Monday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.
