Arts & Entertainment

Rumored new 'budget' iPhone could be launching in March

Hey iPhone lovers - there's possibly something new to look forward to.

It's believed Apple is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SE in March.

The name of the new iPhone is not official but there is speculation.

Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will be called the SE 2. Cases for that phone are already on sale.

Forbes said the SE2, marketed as a "budget iPhone" will use the same 12 Megapixel camera as the iPhone 11, but won't feature ultrawide or telephoto sensors.

Apple's expected start price is $449 with 64 GB and 128 GB options available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentiphonetechnologysmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car t-bones livery cab, critically injuring passenger
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Condo must remove several floors on UWS, report says
Weight loss scams can slim down your wallet
School safety agent punched by man in Queens
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Video of man wanted in new US citizen's murder in Bronx
Show More
Officials: Officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News