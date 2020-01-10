music news

Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67, band announces

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has died after a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer, the band announced Friday. He was 67.

"We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time," Rush said in a statement posted to social media.

The band asked fans wishing to express their condolences over Peart's passing to "choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name."



Full statement from Rush:

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name. Rest in peace brother. Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020"

