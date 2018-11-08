It's been three years now since Sandra Lee found herself in the fight of her life against breast cancer. Today, she is cancer free and trying to help others fight the disease with a film called "RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee."She always seems so poised and put together on TV, so the contrast between her TV persona and the way Sandra Lee appears in a HBO documentary is striking, which of course, makes her movie all the more effective. During a recent interview she told me, "I watched that movie, and I thought 'wow, I'm weaker than I thought.'"In 2015 Lee was diagnosed with breast cancer and determined she had to undergo a double mastectomy. She had already decided to start filming. I wanted to know if that made the procedure more stressful. "No," is what she told me. "It never made the process harder because we shot on a very small camera."The idea was to help others find what had eluded her, because as she explained, "What I needed when I was diagnosed was not available to me. I could not find anywhere online 'What does a double mastectomy look like? What does the operation look like?'"Graphic scenes of surgery leave almost nothing to the imagination, but what I found most poignant were scenes of her companion, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, accompanying her into the operating room. Just before the anesthetic takes hold he tells her, "You're a beautiful, beautiful lady from the inside out."Her sister, Kim, is also a constant presence in the film, prompting Sandra Lee to remind us that, "You really need your caretakers. Everybody needs their caretakers, regardless of who that is, and that's also what this film is about."Lee's recovery was hampered by a serious complication three months after her surgery, and it would be many more months before Lee could start working on the film. When she did, she was shocked, "I saw the surgery. That was my first glimpse at what the footage was, and I just started bawling."But, she persevered to finish what amounts to a half hour plea she makes most eloquently, "It speaks to the impact of what this disease's intent is, and its intent is to kill you. So, you stay on guard, and you get screened, and you take care of!"Now, Lee is hoping for an Oscar nomination in the Documentary Shorts Category.would help spread the word about the importance of early detection, and help pass laws improving access to screening for breast cancer. New York State already has such a law, but other states do not.