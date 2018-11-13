ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Seacrest honored at Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts ceremony

"LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Ryan Seacrest was recognized with a special award Tuesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
He was recognized at the 16th annual Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts ceremony in Midtown Manhattan.

Kelly Ripa helped present him with the award.

The event honors people who played a pivotal role in creating and advancing the electronic arts.

WABC is a proud sponsor.

