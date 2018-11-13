NEW YORK (WABC) --"LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Ryan Seacrest was recognized with a special award Tuesday.
He was recognized at the 16th annual Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts ceremony in Midtown Manhattan.
Kelly Ripa helped present him with the award.
The event honors people who played a pivotal role in creating and advancing the electronic arts.
