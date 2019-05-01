jennifer lopez

Talented 12-year-old wants to present Jennifer Lopez with painting during San Jose visit

Amazing Time-Lapse: 12-year-old artist from San Jose paints Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez before the singer visits the South Bay in June. Tyler Gordon hopes to give J. Lo the portrait.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An amazing young artist from San Jose is only 12-years-old, but his paintings are far beyond his years.

Hi latest work features Jennifer Lopez.

Tyler Gordon shared a time-lapse video, hoping J. Lo will see it before she comes to San Jose to perform next month.

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez

It's a portrait of Lopez with fiance and baseball great Alex Rodriguez.

"Just finished this painting for Ms. @JLo and Mr. @AROD . I hope I'll be able to present it to her when she comes to my city," tweeted Gordon.

Lopez will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose June 13.

Gordon is asking people to share and retweet the video in hopes J. Lo will respond.
