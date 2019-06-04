Sandy Kenyon says Disney Freeform's TV series 'The Bold Type' lives up to its name

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The publishing industry has fascinated me ever since my parents started "Food & Wine" magazine 40 years ago, and though I am a little older than the typical viewer of "The Bold Type," I am definitely intrigued by it.What was once '"ABC Family" is now Freeform -- a channel that has long since abandoned the safe and sure for what's sexy and smooth.Australian actress Aisha Dee, who plays Kat Edison in the show, has worked for both versions."I saw them actually really evolve, finding their identity in the same way that I think as a teenager or as a young adult in their 20s," Dee said. "You're kind of finding yourself and finding your voice.""The Bold Type" lives up to its name as the series -- about a trio of friends who work in the city -- was inspired by the adventures of a former editor-in-chief at Cosmopolitan. And as that magazine once took risks, so does the show."There is that kind of shock and awe for some people watching us push the boundaries," said actress Katie Stevens, who plays Jane Sloan in the show. "But I think that people like to be seen and feel heard."One can learn a lot listening to these performers, who are all in their 20s, just like the characters they play."The way that we communicate with each other has evolved in such huge ways," said actress Meghann Fahy, who plays Sutton Brady in the show. "But I think our show does a really good job of making all of that accessible.""Relevant" is a word used often by their young audience, but that doesn't mean the show's appeal is limited to a single age group."Because all of the things our characters are going through, how we're navigating our 20s, our love lives, our careers," Stevens said. "Those are all things that everybody...men, women, all ages have to go through and have to experience.""The Bold Type" has already been renewed for a fourth season to air next year.----------