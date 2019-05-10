Sandy Kenyon calls 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' one of the year's worst films

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Movies based on video games have a bad track record when it comes to producing worthwhile film, but even by those standards, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," is one of the worst.In fact, it's a candidate for the single worst movie of the year.Humans and Pokémon live in harmony in Ryme City, but all is not right with Tim's world: His father Harry has gone missing after a car accident but might still be alive, because his partner, Detective Pikachu, has survived.If his voice sounds familiar, that's because Ryan Reynolds gives the little guy life, playing Pokémon with his distinctive sarcasm.The star has said he "was excited to do a film my kids would love. For me that's a big one, that they can watch, and I can watch with them."Only Tim can understand Pikachu, while the other humans hear only "Pika, pika, pika."That's much as he sounded in most of the Pokémon games, but this film is based on a game where Pikachu actually did talk, and I must admit, the voice behind the character is the perfect choice. But that's the last good word you will hear me say about this mess of a movie.I needed some aspirin after experiencing so much sound and fury signifying absolutely nothing.The loud and lame action is interrupted by scenes made deadly dull by acting that is worse than you would find in a high school drama class.One star's voice cannot save a movie -- a movie, incidentally, that requires you to know all about Pokémon or you will get lost as I did before I gave up trying to care.But let's face it, I am not the target audience for "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," so I enlisted the help of a sixth grader who really wanted to see this movie.And Francisco Garcia came away with a very different impression, telling me, "'Detective Pikachu' is a great movie, especial for kids who love Pokémon."He also enjoyed the comedy, but to parents, I say, try to avoid suffering through it.----------