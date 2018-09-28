Fans of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish were excited when news came out that two of the funniest people in America were making a movie together, but the result is not worthy of their big talents.Their first meeting is the funniest and comes due to a chance encounter in their cars that quickly escalates into a confrontation. The two meet again after Hart's character loses his job following a proposal gone awry (he accidentally blows up his place of employment), and must pay a visit to his old antagonist from high school, who is now the principal and played by Taran Killam.It seems Hart's character, Teddy, must get his GED because he dropped out years ago, so he's sent to "Night School" where a teacher played by Haddish presides. The addition of a loopy group of students next to Teddy, including one who is in jail, had me ready to laugh.Haddish is one of the funniest people alive, yet she is reduced to a comic foil -- a straight woman.Teddy flounders until he comes up with a plan to steal the midterm test. This is where the comedy changes course and becomes a heist movie, a change of tone as problematic as the half dozen writers who contributed to this patchwork quilt of a comedy.It makes another turn toward the serious, near the end, when the teacher tells Teddy he is dyslexic, but I found her method of treating this learning disability questionable -- even objectionable -- because it involves getting him in a boxing ring and punching him.The best bits are in the trailers, and the movie is just not funny enough.I took WABC-TV Executive Producer Andrea Berry with me to a screening. We both hoped it would be as hilarious as "Girls Trip," but we agreed it was not. I laughed from time-to-time at "Night School," but ultimately can't recommend paying to see the movie.Two of the funniest people alive deserved a better script and more freedom to improvise. This is too tame for their talents.----------