ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
I have to resist the temptation to call her "Second Act" a new low for Jennifer Lopez, because her appearance opposite then-boyfriend Ben Affleck in "Gigli" was so bad it'd be pretty much impossible to do worse.

So let's just say this movie isn't as good as "Maid in Manhattan," though its plot is eerily similar.

"I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equaled book smarts," says Maya Davilla, played by J-Lo.

We find her making the most of her job at store in Queens, where her best friend is played by real life bestie Leah Remini.

Maya quits after being denied a promotion she clearly deserves, and her godson works up a bogus resume that has her graduating from Harvard and hobnobbing with the Obamas. It lands Maya near the top of the corporate ladder at a company developing the same sort of beauty products she used to sell.

Given all the lies necessary to keep her gig going, Maya does pretty well. She even fakes speaking Mandarin Chinese.

Scenes with her rival, played by Vanessa Hudgens, are the best, though you will figure out the plot twist involving the two of them long before it's revealed.

The rest of the cast, including Treat Williams as her boss and Milo Ventimiglia as a love interest, are solid enough. But not once did I think Maya was anybody other than the world famous Jennifer Lopez strutting through a movie I just can't recommend.

Watching this movie in a theater full of J-Lo fans was a trip through an alternate reality, where even the lamest jokes are funny and the most unlikely situations seem true.

I wanted to get a second opinion on "Second Act," so I asked high school senior Arthur Potter to accompany me. He sided with the audience, saying he walked away from the screening with a tear in his eye and a warm feeling inside.

The varsity athlete calls this a "great, date movie." I say it's for J-Lo fans only.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewjennifer lopez
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Must-see movies this holiday season
Fun music events in New York City this week
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Firefighters battle flames in Midtown high-rise building
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Manhole fire closes Carmine's in Times Square for Friday
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Show More
Woman apologizes for video belittling child's weight
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Trump warns a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
More News