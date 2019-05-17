'John Wick: Chapter 3' review: Sandy Kenyon says film is visually exciting but too violent

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "John Wick: Chapter 3" is a shock to the system for those who can't tolerate excessive violence.The film is what is called a "neo-noir.""Noir" is the French word for black, and French critics originally used that color to describe dark Hollywood movies of the 1940s and 50s."Neo" does not refer to Keanu Reeves' character from "The Matrix," but to the fact that "John Wick: Chapter 3" can been seen as a contemporary update of the genre.The world-weary title character gives Reeves a great lead role at the age of 54.The second of this series earned twice as much as the first - a rare feat for a sequel - and the third has earned positive reviews from most critics.As much as the great use of locations in the city like Grand Central Station is appreciated, the tale of an ex-hitman on the run in Manhattan is too violent.Wick has a big bounty on his head - $14 million later raised to $15 million - placed there by a group of assassins named "The High Table."Halle Berry plays a woman from Wick's past who he enlists to help him. Lawrence Fishburne and Anjelica Huston have small roles, but the plot is really just an elaborate excuse to watch people get killed.This movie is visually exciting and very well made, but it was too tough to watch.If "R" rated action is what you're after, then you get more than your money's worth. If not, "John Wick: Chapter 3" is just going to upset you.----------