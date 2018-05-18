Sandy Kenyon reviews Marvel's 'Deadpool 2'

The original "Deadpool" in 2016 had the biggest opening of any R rated movie in the history of Hollywood, and the sequel earned $18.6 million on Thursday night and is expected to top that with an expected take of $140 million before Monday.Like the original, so much of what's here gets delivered with a wink and a nod. But given the original was such a big hit, the sequel isn't going to be as surprising.Despite its hopeful start, "Deadpool 2" is a downer at first. The mutant played by Ryan Reynolds is so depressed that he tries and fails to kill himself. Colossus calls Wade Wilson/Deadpool to Xavier mansion to recruit him to become one of the X-Men, but Wade has another idea: to form what he calls "a super-duper group" collectively known as X-Force.Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, tells Deadpool, "I'm lucky." He reminds her, "luck isn't a super power, and certainly not very cinematic," but she soon proves her worth.This is a great time to be Josh Brolin, who also has a role in the new "Avengers" movie (which Deadpool references by urging him to, "pump the hate brakes, Thanos.") At a time when the faithful fans debate various aspects of Marvel mythology, I love this movie's willingness to make fun of it.Here, Brolin plays Cable, a cyber-kinetic time traveler looking for revenge by trying to kill a 14-year-old boy.If you loved the original "Deadpool," then the sequel should satisfy you. This one is not as original nor as inventive or funny, but it still expected to earn even more than the original on opening weekend."Marvel" is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.----------