ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews Natalie Portman thriller 'Annihilation'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reviews Natalie Portman's "Annihilation," which he calls a thinking person's science fiction film

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Call this a thinking person's science fiction film. One critic describes "Annihilation" as "metaphysical," while to another, it is bold. I call it too boring to recommend.

Still, "Annihilation" isn't a total loss. A couple of hours of monotony are punctuated with a few moments of sheer terror.

Natalie Portman stars as Lena, an Army veteran married to an active duty soldier who volunteers for a dangerous mission, vanishes for a year then returns at a loss to explain what happened to him.

"I don't know where it was or what it was," he tells her.

Soon, he's incapacitated, and his wife begins her search for answers at a secret base called Area X. She figures if she knows what happened, she can save his life and help him get better.

The key to understanding what happened arrived from space, and the phenomenon is now gaining ground. It is something termed "The Shimmer."

A psychologist played by Jennifer Jason Leigh joins Eva and the rest of an all-female squad, who go in to investigate and find great beauty...but also great danger. There's a huge bear-like creature, an alligator with the teeth of a shark, etc.

You can't cross-breed different species, so as a biologist, Portman's character has never seen anything like it.

"It's like they're stuck in a continuous mutation," she tells her colleagues.

More showing and less telling would have helped "Annihilation," especially since the visual effects are subtle and stunning. It is all the more reason not to have so much walking and talking.

I enjoyed watching all of these alpha females be so strong in the face of evil, but ultimately, "Annihilation" isn't as important as it hopes to be. It's destined to be more admired by critics than loved by the public.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie review
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News