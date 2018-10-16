ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Rookie' stars Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson 'make each other look good'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the new ABC drama 'The Rookie.'

By
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
F. Scott Fitzgerald once claimed, "There are no second acts in American lives," but if that was ever true, it is surely no longer true today.

Chances are, you or someone you know is wrestling with the question of what to do next. "The Rookie" has found an interesting solution.

The new one-hour drama was inspired by a real person.

"We're not mirroring anybody's life day by day, by any means," said Nathan Fillion, who plays the rookie. "But we did meet a gentleman who at 42 decided he wasn't fulfilled and said he had a calling. And he became the oldest rookie on the LAPD."

In the series, the LAPD's youngest training officer isn't happy his character, John Nolan, is assigned to her.

Broadway's Afton Williamson is playing opposite one of the most reliable and recognizable stars on ABC in Fillion, who was a mystery writer assisting the NYPD in "Castle."

Fillion said he understood that doing television is a grueling grind.

"Here are challenges and sacrifices you have to make," he said. "The one-hour drama schedule is a tough one, but this job had some obvious advantages."

The chemistry that slowly develops between these two different characters came quickly to the performers who play them.

"We're running up hills in wool, we're dripping with sweat," Williamson said. "We're both like, 'Where's the stunt double? My hip!' Then, you go, 'Oh my gosh.' You look at a palm tree. You see the Hollywood sign. This is pretty good. This is the dream that you had. And I think when you have chemistry, it lets you do that."

"The Rookie" tells his training officer that he's going to make her look good. On and off-screen, they do make each other look good.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonABC Primetimeentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Eminem performs atop Empire State Building for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
Go back to the '70s for new show 'The Kids are Alright'
Fischer, Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYC apartment building evacuated over stability concerns
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Comptroller: Metro-North, LIRR should cost MetroCard swipe in NYC
Boy's 100lb pumpkin from late grandpop stolen from LI porch
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Newborn boy found dead at recycling center
SI man convicted of murder for killing two children in 2016
Show More
Boy separated from mother on subway found safe
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Suspect in DWI crash that killed Boy Scout in court, pens letter
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
More News