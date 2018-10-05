"A Star Is Born" is the most eagerly anticipated film this fall season.The trailer that's been running all summer has many folks wanting to see it, and they are not going to be disappointed.We all knew she could sing, but the revelation here is how brilliantly Lady Gaga can act. And it is during the scenes with Bradley Cooper -- while we watch the special chemistry between them -- that a "star" is truly "born."If she is one big surprise, then her co-star is another. Cooper learned to play the guitar for his role in the movie and lowered his voice a full octave, but he also directed the film and had a hand in writing the script.It's rare that rock and roll is well represented on the big screen, but the opening half-hour of the movie is among the most exhilarating in recent memory.By the time Cooper's character, Jack, stumbles into a bar after a gig and meets Gaga's Ally, I was ready to believe just about anything. He sees the artist inside of her, and the woman as well."Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded, but they don't like the way I looked," Gaga's character says."I think you're beautiful," Cooper's character responds.After Jack persuades Ally to join him on stage, their performance goes viral, and they start to fall in love. She sees the guy behind the facade of fame.He's headed down in a haze of drugs and alcohol, while she is on her way up. Comedian Dave Chappelle tries to help Jack through his struggles.This is the fourth time this story has been made into a movie, but the star-turned-director has made it seem fresh, exciting and very moving.With the release of this movie, the Oscar race has begun in earnest. I urge you to go and see why Lady Gaga and Cooper are sure to be nominated, and I suggest watching "A Star Is Born" on the biggest screen you can find.----------