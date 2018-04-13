SANDY KENYON

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Rampage'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Rampage."

By
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is on a roll at the box office, so whatever I say isn't going to matter much.

This is good for him -- because I am going to do everything I can to convince you to avoid this "Rampage," which is based on a very popular video game.

The trailer gives a taste of the action offering a true preview of this particular attraction -- in all of its sheer stupidity.

The Rock plays a scientist more comfortable with animals than people. His character Davis is so close to them that he can even communicate with the ape named George, which becomes important when that big guy starts growing.

Hard to believe Johnson's co-star, Naomie Harris, was nominated for an Oscar just last year for "Moonlight."

In a misguided bid for Hollywood fame, she teams up with Johnson's character after a genetic experiment has gone awry in space.

Once these canisters reach earth, the gas inside makes the ape grow several stories tall. A wolf finds himself 30 feet long with the ability to fly. A giant crocodile joins both of them on a journey to Chicago.

The pair of scientists played by Harris and Johnson must try to stop the monsters from devastating Chicago with the help of a government operative played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- who looks like he, at least, is having fun.

"Rampage" is based on a popular video game, but it's a mystery to me why the picture needed four writers to make such a mess!

The decision of whether or not to see this movie comes down to whether or not you want to make The Rock even richer than he already is.

Even his fans will find little to like here, and gamers are going to prefer playing rather than waste time watching this movie.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewmoviesthe rock
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News