Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With "Avengers Endgame" now behind us, where does the Marvel Universe go from here? The answer to that question starts with the sequel in the Spider-Man series -- and "Far From Home" starring Tom Holland is now in theaters."Endgame" racked up a worldwide gross of more than $2.75 billion, making it the second most successful movie of all time behind "Avatar." And "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is the follow-up.The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe picks up so soon after the last Avengers movie, and the trailer required a warning from the guy who plays Spidey."If you haven't seen 'Avengers: Endgame' yet, stop watching because there are some serious spoilers about to come up," Holland said in the promo.There's no spoilers here, but after all that has happened in the MCU, the thinking is that we all need a break from all the drama -- and so does Spider-Man's alter ego, Peter Parker, who says, "I just want to go on my trip with my friends."The class trip to Europe has this film looking like a teen romance at first.Zendaya has terrific chemistry with Holland, but Peter and M.J.'s interest in each other gets interrupted when their trip gets hijacked by Nick Fury, played again by Samuel L. Jackson.He asks Peter, "Are you gonna step up or not?"Soon enough, a bad guy forces the issue by wreaking havoc on Venice via its famous canals.The villain in this film is Mysterio, played by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, but appearances can be deceiving.Several new suits worn by Spider-Man look really cool, even though the black one is supposed to disguise the web slinger, but it really doesn't.Funny and flirtatious, there are a few too many leaps of logic -- but this is a good mix for a summer blockbuster in which plenty ofdo get busted.At 23, Holland represents the future of this franchise. And if his new movie is any indication, Spider-Man is in good hands. He's a nice guy and his likability comes across, especially in IMAX.I urge you to see "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on the biggest screen you can find.It's from Marvel which is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.----------