Arts & Entertainment

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With "Avengers Endgame" now behind us, where does the Marvel Universe go from here? The answer to that question starts with the sequel in the Spider-Man series -- and "Far From Home" starring Tom Holland is now in theaters.

"Endgame" racked up a worldwide gross of more than $2.75 billion, making it the second most successful movie of all time behind "Avatar." And "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is the follow-up.

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe picks up so soon after the last Avengers movie, and the trailer required a warning from the guy who plays Spidey.

"If you haven't seen 'Avengers: Endgame' yet, stop watching because there are some serious spoilers about to come up," Holland said in the promo.

There's no spoilers here, but after all that has happened in the MCU, the thinking is that we all need a break from all the drama -- and so does Spider-Man's alter ego, Peter Parker, who says, "I just want to go on my trip with my friends."

The class trip to Europe has this film looking like a teen romance at first.

Zendaya has terrific chemistry with Holland, but Peter and M.J.'s interest in each other gets interrupted when their trip gets hijacked by Nick Fury, played again by Samuel L. Jackson.

He asks Peter, "Are you gonna step up or not?"

Soon enough, a bad guy forces the issue by wreaking havoc on Venice via its famous canals.

The villain in this film is Mysterio, played by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, but appearances can be deceiving.

Several new suits worn by Spider-Man look really cool, even though the black one is supposed to disguise the web slinger, but it really doesn't.

Funny and flirtatious, there are a few too many leaps of logic -- but this is a good mix for a summer blockbuster in which plenty of blocks do get busted.

At 23, Holland represents the future of this franchise. And if his new movie is any indication, Spider-Man is in good hands. He's a nice guy and his likability comes across, especially in IMAX.

I urge you to see "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on the biggest screen you can find.

It's from Marvel which is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmovie reviewmarvelsandy kenyonspider man
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Show More
Grandma and Grandpa share their secrets to long-lasting love
Police: Carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
2 men shot by police in NJ while allegedly setting off fireworks
NYC bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
More TOP STORIES News