Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Critics have been almost unanimous in their praise for the new superhero movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which continues a trend that started with "Black Panther" toward greater diversity and inclusion.The animated film has a lighter tone and may be even more fun."Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is a back-to-the-future journey that's a salute to the past while building for the future and bringing much needed diversity to the franchise."How am I supposed to save the whole world?" asks Miles Morales, a 13-year-old from Brooklyn.Call him a Spidey in training -- a cop's son who is determined to play his part fighting crime once he gets bitten by that famous spider.He gets off to a shaky start, but he improves thanks to coaching from Spider-and Women who come from various alternate realities.In the end, Morales learns how to become his own Spider-Man, and the message is clear: What makes you different is what makes you Spider-Man.There are so many superhero movies that it's hard for any one such film to stand out, but "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is a lot better than average thanks to a blend of computer generated images, or CGI, combined with lines drawn and animated in a more traditional way to bring the comic books to life.A superhero movie has to be really great for me to enjoy it, and I had a lot of fun at this one. If you're looking for a new, fresh take on what had become a pretty tired story, then I can recommend this one most highly.----------