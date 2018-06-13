ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Superfly'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reviews "Superfly," a remake of the 1972 film, "Super Fly"

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
"Superfly" isn't boring, but it fails to capture our attention as the original once did.

The new movie was inspired by a down and dirty epic with the same title, shot almost half a century ago on the streets of New York City, when the city was a much more violent place.

A lot has changed since the original 1972 "Super Fly" had a plan to stick it to "the man," but its premise remains basically the same: the idea is to get, "one last score so big that we will never have to look over our shoulder again," explains the drug dealer known as Priest.

He's looking to up his game in Atlanta so he can cash out, as he tells an associate, "We've been operating under the radar. All that's about to change."

Actor Trevor Jackson, who is just 21, is a smooth and suave Priest, who is being mentored by an older man. He has not one, but two lovers, and a best friend named Eddie.

Priest and Eddie must face down powerful enemies like the gang dressed in white, known as the Snow Patrol. It's "got cartel connections. And they're coming after anything we have and everyone we love," Priest tells Eddie as they speed down city streets.

Law enforcement is mysteriously absent, with the exception of some corrupt cops looking to get a piece of the action. But really, the plot is besides the point, and so is the intense violence.

"Superfly" is all about the hair, the fashion, the women, and the cars. All that, plus the music - which was so much a part of the original, thanks to a brilliant score by Curtis Mayfield.

The bad old days of our city back then have given way to the sleek Atlanta of today, but when it comes to the bigger picture, not much has really changed. Priest urges Eddie to "stick to the plan," to which Eddie replies, "What plan? We black men. There ain't nowhere safe!"

A man sitting next to me at "Superfly" advised me before the screening to expect members of the audience to be loud and talk back to the screen, but for the most part, they didn't. There were cheers when Priest punished a dirty cop, but the silence for most of the running time spoke volumes about this forgettable movie's failure to engage.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie reviewmoviesandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News