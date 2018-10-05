ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Hate U Give'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One of the most important movies of this year is also one of the most entertaining.

"The Hate U Give" made the Black Lives Matter movement come alive for me, and it sure helped that the lead is played by a star of tomorrow who is here right now in Amandla Stenberg.

The film takes its title from a lyric written by the late rapper and poet Tupac Shakur, as a young woman named Starr's father explains, "Pac was trying to school us on how the system's designed against us."

The dad raises his family in the dangerous neighborhood where he owns a grocery store, and the local high school is a violent place where, as his daughter explains, "You go to get jumped, high, or pregnant."

Starr, who is African American, goes across town to another, very different high school where the majority of the students are white. As she tells us, "Williamson is another world, so when I'm here, I'm Starr Version 2."

The way the kids there appropriate black culture is just one of the details this movie gets right.

So the story of a young woman caught between two different worlds seems more real, and when the narrative turns serious and one of Starr's friends gets shot dead in front of her by a policeman, I was fully engaged and ready to be enlightened.

We watch the aftermath as narrated by a local TV reporter: "Today, Morgan Heights is reeling after the shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager by a white police officer."

As the only witness, Starr is caught between her duty to tell the truth and the demands of a drug dealer played by Anthony Mackie. He feels, "it's best if she don't testify," and threatens her with violence.

Her uncle, a police officer played by Common, has another perspective.

"We live in a complicated world," he tells her, before she responds, "It doesn't seem complicated to me."

Zulu language and the power of Stenberg's performance brought to mind others who have become big stars in one movie -- think Emma Stone in "Easy A" or Brad Pitt in "Thelma and Louise."

Veteran George Tillman Jr. directed the film, but his lead actress has made it her own.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmovie review
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Sentencing day for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at AMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
Sentencing day for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Mom charged with assault after 1-year-old girl dies, son hurt
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Show More
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
Derailed NJ Transit train back on track, being removed
More News