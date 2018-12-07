ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Vox Lux'

This image released by Neon shows Natalie Portman in a scene from "Vox Lux." (Neon via AP)

Sandy A. Kenyon
Every so often a movie comes along that fools others into thinking it's profound, and as I sit there suffering through it, I take comfort from thinking about the many ways it rings false and how much fun it will be to show you why it's fake. "Vox Lux" is just such a movie.

Natalie Portman channels her nasty side into playing a pop star who is one of the most unpleasant and self-absorbed characters in recent memory in a film that aims high and falls flat. She's a bad mom, and a terrible sister, and a challenging client for her manager played by Jude Law who has to deal with Celeste passing out before a show.

"Vox Lux" is as pretentious as the title would suggest and, are you as bored as I am with hearing about the price of fame? Case in point when Celeste raves and rants that she is, "sick of people treating me like I'm not a person."

This is being sold as a Natalie Portman movie. Her best according to one review -- but the star doesn't show up until almost an hour into it and the movie is just as dishonest as the trailer.

The movie begins with a school shooting that leaves a young teen, Celeste Montgomery, injured and many of her classmates dead. Celeste can't really sing that well so it's almost impossible for me to believe this traumatized teen grows up to be one of the world's most famous performers.

To pretend to command an audience is a long way from actually doing it. Just because you're an Oscar-winning actress doesn't mean you are in the same universe as Lady Gaga! How are you going to compete with her charisma and those pipes? Or with Katie Perry or with Sara Bareilles or any of the performers who sell-out arenas for real?

Songs by Sia help give "Vox Lux" whatever shred of credibility it has, but I urge you to avoid this dark and depressing, fake and phony film.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
The best activity deals for families in Yonkers this week
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Killer sentenced to 50 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
10-year-old dog lost by groomer found injured in ditch
Parents charged with 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Show More
Car crashes into home in Yonkers
Trump nominating William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
Mueller to reveal details on Russia investigation
Soldier with cancer says medical mistake will cost his life
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
More News