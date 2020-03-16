Say Goodbye to Hollywood: TV, film production shuts down amid coronavirus

Virtually all film and TV production in the United States has shut down amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, and major movies that are already finished will not be released until after the health crisis has passed.
The sequel to "A Quiet Place" won't be coming soon to a theater near you, and nor will Disney's "Mulan."
Both have been postponed until later this year, and the ninth film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise won't open until April of next year.
The Pixar movie, "Onward," remains the number one movie at the box office, but the take was down 73% from last weekend, according to Variety. And other films fared even worse as movie theaters remained largely empty.
Starting Monday night, cinemas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be closed, joining many across the nation.
"This is not a decision I take lightly," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, calling theaters and other places where people gather "part of the heart and soul of the city."
Streaming services, however, were the beneficiaries.
"It's definitely really weird and scary," eighth-grader Tess Romero said. "But on the bright side, that means you can go home and watch more streaming services."
Romero is the star of a new series on the Disney+ streaming service, called "Diary of a Future President." Her season finale airs on Friday.
Meanwhile, "Frozen 2" launches on Disney+ Tuesday, three months ahead of schedule. For adults, a new series with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington called "Little Fires Everywhere" begins streaming on Hulu Wednesday, proving movie stars will continue to shine even if movie theaters are closed.
Hulu and Disney+ are owned by the same parent company as this ABC station.
This past weekend, box office sales in North America plunged to a 22-year low, as so many movie fans stayed away even before cinemas were ordered closed.
